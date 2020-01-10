Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Rolling Stone is reporting Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, has died at age 67.

According to RollingStone.com, Peart died Tuesday, January 7, in Santa Monica, California.

Meg Symsyk, a media spokesperson for the progressive rock trio also confirmed the news to CBC News.

Peart was reportedly suffering from brain cancer which he had been quietly battling for three years according to Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family.

Peart joined Rush with singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974, and was known for his unique style of drumming which blended jazz and hard rock.

The band went to Twitter Friday afternoon to officially announce Peart’s passing:

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

This is a developing story.