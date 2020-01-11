Cold air comes rushing in, snow showers possible tonight

COLD FRONT PASSES

Temperatures are taking a dive and headed back to more seasonal levels Saturday night in the wake of a passing cold front and departing storm.  After soaking rainfall and unseasonably warm temperatures, it will look and feel more like January to end the weekend.

The high Saturday reached a balmy 64-degrees, nearly 30-degrees above normal and the 3rd warmest ever for the date.  Only two other January 11th’s have been warmer – 1880 (65°) and 1890 (70°).

Saturday’s warmth marked the 23rd consecutive day with above normal temperatures and positioned January 2020 as the 7th warmest on record to-date.

Temperatures are tumbling and will fall back to near freezing at sunrise.  Add the wind and suddenly it will feel nearly 40-degree colder by sunrise with a wind chill in the low to mid 20’s.

RAIN ENDS

The soaking rainfall Friday and Saturday broke the daily records with 1.87″ Friday and 1.43″ through 8 pm Saturday.

Showers will linger through 10 pm but colder air is surging in and snow showers are possible briefly before 12 am.

 

