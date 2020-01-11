× Lawrence police: two shot during possible robbery attempt

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police say two people have been shot in what authorities believe to be an attempted robbery at a restaurant on Pendleton Pike.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday when three males entered a restaurant located at 8015 Pendleton Pike.

Both wounded individuals are said to not have life threatening injuries, according to police.

At this time, the shooting investigation is early and police could not comment on the specifics of the shooting including how it began or if the individuals shot were customers or employees.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.