× Northbound I-65 at north split reopens after crash

UPDATE: Northbound lanes have since reopened.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash that closed all northbound lanes on I-65 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-65 northbound near the I-70 split just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.

INDOT advises that all lanes northbound are closed while crews respond to the crash. The left two lanes of westbound I-70 are also closed.

People should seek alternate routes as they travel northbound on I-65 near mile marker 112.4.