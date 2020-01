× Serious crash on I-69 causes traffic disruption in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are responding to a serious crash on I-69.

The crash happened near the State Road 9 interchange around 10:30 Saturday morning. Multiple crews responded to the scene.

Police say the crash is affecting traffic in both northbound and southbound lanes. People should avoid the area if possible.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.