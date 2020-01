× 1 dead after homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred on the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting after 911 operators received a call for help just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Very few details have been released by investigators.

This story will be updated.