Downtown bar fight ends in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened on the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Police say that at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday two men were involved in a fight at the Metro Nightclub and both were thrown out because of the altercation.

Investigators believe one of the men went to his vehicle and retrieved a gun. He then shot the other man in the leg outside of the bar.

The male victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

Police say they do have one person in custody for questioning. It’s unclear at this time if that person is a suspect or witness in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.