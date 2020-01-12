IN Focus: Myers discusses campaign for governor as field takes shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS- A candidate's sudden departure led to some surprising developments in the race for governor last week, after State Sen. Eddie Melton abruptly withdrew from the race, saying he was turning his focus to this year's legislative session.

"Unfortunately politics today require way too much of a candidate’s time being spent on the phone chasing dollars. Fixing our systems of elections will take the work of all of us," said Melton. "As I look to address this issue and the many other challenges we as a state face, I know that my time and energy will be best spent fully engaged in the upcoming 2020 legislative session."

Melton's departure leaves two Democrats in the race - entrepreneur Josh Owens and former state health commissioner Woody Myers, who appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the race for governor.

“Senator Melton is a talented public servant who has served the citizens of his district and the State of Indiana with distinction in the Indiana Senate," said Myers. "Even though he is no longer running for Governor, I know he has a long and bright future focused on making Indiana better for Hoosiers. Eddie’s vast knowledge of education issues and his passion for helping teachers and the many steelworkers in his district will serve him well during the next chapters of his life. I thank him for his continued service in the Indiana Senate and look forward to his counsel and advice as my campaign continues.”

Owens, who will appear on next week's edition of IN Focus, also complimented Melton for his efforts during the campaign.

On the other side of the aisle, Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer also issued a statement on Melton's departure.

“Indiana is on a roll and Governor Holcomb’s record of Putting People First is improving the lives of Hoosiers in all corners of the state," said Hupfer. "As I have said before, when these potential candidates travel the state they will hear the same thing from Hoosiers in communities large and small: They like the direction of the state and look forward to four more years of leadership from Governor Holcomb.”

In the video above, Myers shares his thoughts on the campaign and the governor's upcoming State of the State address.

And in the video below, we also talk with Myers about the issue of education and other topics making news on the campaign trail.