IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What do our panelists expect from next week's State of the State address? And what are they saying about the latest news from the campaign trail?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Rima Shahid, Mike Murphy and Mary Ann Sullivan discuss this week's top stories, including the start of the legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse, and the ongoing tensions with Iran.

Join us again next week - our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.