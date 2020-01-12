× ISP: Traffic stop with teens in car results in OWI, neglect of a dependent charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men are under arrest after Indiana State Police found drugs in a car with juveniles inside during a traffic stop in Indianapolis, according to ISP.

At around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a state trooper stopped a vehicle near 82nd Street and Center Run Drive for having a headlight out.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by an adult driver — identified as 33-year-old Lezerrick Nowling, of Indianapolis — and two teenagers.

The trooper found Nowling to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana and suspected him of being under the influence. Nowling was also driving without a license, according to state police.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw before being booked into the Marion County Jail.

Nowling faces preliminary charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a juvenile in the car, obstruction of justice and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

During the stop, the trooper discovered that one of the teens had been reported as a runaway.

The trooper drove the teen home, but no one answered the door when he got to the residence. As the trooper walked around the home, he saw a young boy through a window walking around the basement, according to ISP. He was able to get the boy’s attention and spoke to him through the window. The trooper eventually determined that the boy was 8 years old and he and his siblings — ages 4, 5 and 7 — were home alone when an adult caretaker was supposed to be present.

ISP says the trooper was able to get in contact with the children’s mother, who was at work. Their mother made arrangements for a family member to watch the children until she could come home.

While state police were still at the residence, 32-year-old Anthony Corbin Jr., who authorities say was supposed to be caring for the children, returned home.

A loaded handgun was found in the parents’ bedroom, where two children were asleep, according to ISP.

Corbin Jr. was arrested and preliminarily charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was called to the home and have begun their own independent investigation.