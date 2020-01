× Police: Fort Wayne boy suffers life-threatening wound after shots fired into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An 8-year-old boy has been wounded after gunshots were fired into a Fort Wayne home.

The boy was shot early Sunday morning in his shoulder and chest area, according to Fort Wayne police.

A doctor listed the boy’s wound as life-threatening, police added.

A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made.