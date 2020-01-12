× State police investigating after woman shot while driving on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an interstate shooting which took place on early Saturday morning and left one woman injured.

According to police, troopers were called to the area of I-70 and Keystone Avenue on Jan. 11, just after 4 a.m., in response to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, the female victim told police she had been driving along I-70 when her vehicle had been shot at, the bullet striking her in the upper leg.

Police say the woman drove off the interstate before contacting police. Her injury is said to be non-life threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time, but detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The investigation is still ongoing.