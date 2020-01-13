3 Bartholomew County deputies suspended, demoted for failing to detain man before fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Three Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies have been suspended and demoted for failing to detain a man who was later killed after a vandalism spree.

An emergency detention order directed “any police officer” to detain Derek Anderson for his “own health and safety” as well as the safety of others.

The deputies, identified as Lt. Gary Knoef, Sgt. Jason Lancaster and Sgt. Jason Williams, all made contact with Henderson, who refused to leave his home or let the deputies inside on Jan. 3. The deputies left without detaining him and made no further attempt to serve the emergency order, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers.

Henderson later went on a destructive vandalism spree; he entered a home about two blocks away on Jan. 4 and confronted the homeowner with a baseball bat. The homeowner opened fire; Henderson suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen, according to an autopsy. He’d been ordered to be detained on grounds of mental illness.

Sheriff Myers said the deputies should not have left the scene until Henderson was detained. All three have been suspended for 15 days without pay and will be demoted. Knoef will return to his position as a merit sergeant while Lancaster and Williams will be reduced to the rank of merit patrolmen.

The disciplinary action follows an internal investigation into the matter.

From the department’s statement: