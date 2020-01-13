× 4 defendants involved in 2017 murder of prominent Indianapolis doctor plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The four individuals facing charges for their roles in the 2017 murder of a prominent Indianapolis doctor have pleaded guilty, according to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Dr. Kevin Rodgers was shot and killed on November 20, 2017, when the suspects broke into and burglarized his home near Eagle Creek.

The final pending case was resolved Monday when Devon Seats agreed to plead guilty to murder and three counts of burglary on the morning his trial was scheduled to begin. He admitted to killing Dr. Rodgers and burglarizing three homes, according to Mears. Seats is facing a sentence between 45 and 50 years. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 23.

The three other defendants accused — Ka’Ron Bickham-Hurst, Tarius Blade and Nehemiah Merriweather — have previously agreed to plead guilty to three counts of burglary each.

Blade’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 24.

Merriweather’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 6.

Bickham-Hurst’s change of plea hearing is scheduled for February 7.

Dr. Rodgers was program director emeritus at the IU School of Medicine. Rodgers started working for the IU School of Medicine in 1998. Since 2000, he helped maintain a clinic in Haiti. He previously held several positions at Brooke Army Medical Center. He was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School.