× A few milder days; rain, snow and much colder later in the week

We’re starting this week MUCH quieter than we finished last week. After bringing in record rainfall both Friday and Saturday, before cooler temperatures streamed in to finish the weekend, we’re looking at a dry and milder day on tap for your Monday. Southwesterly winds are flowing in, bringing another mild, above average day to central Indiana.

Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 40s. That’s more than 10-degrees above average! Our average high temperature is only 35°. We’ve spent 24 consecutive days above average in Indianapolis and Monday will make 25. However, a return to more seasonal to below average temperatures is on the way.

Before we get a shot of colder air, we’ll re-introduce the chance for showers by midweek. After a couple of dry days, scattered showers will return by Wednesday afternoon. We aren’t looking at nearly as much rain as we saw a few days ago. However, by late in the week, better chances for rain and even snow showers are on the rise.

Right now, the track and timing of the low that passes overhead this weekend brings chances for snow showers by Friday afternoon. As temperatures rise late in the day, these would turn over to rain showers as we head into the weekend. However, we will keep a close eye on this. This is still several days away and a slight change in the track or timing of this system could make drastic differences in the type of precipitation we see.

We’re seeing signs of winter returning. Behind the storm system on track for late this week, bitter cold air moves in behind it. The 8-14 day outlook is also sending moderate signals that below average temperatures are favorable before we finish the first month of the new year. Stay tuned!