Indianapolis, Ind - His work can be seen in newspapers across the country. In 2015, he was also inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame. Gary Varvel is a conservative political cartoonist. Locally, you can see his work in the Indianapolis Business Journal, where he creates two cartoons and writes a column for the paper each month. He recently released a book, paying homage to decades of his work. "Drawing The Right Way: A conservative cartoonist’s view of the world" is on sale now. Varvel stopped by FOX59 to showcase some of his work and skills.
Cartoonist Gary Varvel shows off new book, showcases skills
