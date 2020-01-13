Cartoonist Gary Varvel shows off new book, showcases skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - His work can be seen in newspapers across the country. In 2015, he was also inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame. Gary Varvel is a conservative political cartoonist. Locally, you can see his work in the Indianapolis Business Journal, where he creates two cartoons and writes a column for the paper each month. He recently released a book, paying homage to decades of his work. "Drawing The Right Way: A conservative cartoonist’s view of the world" is on sale now. Varvel stopped by FOX59 to showcase some of his work and skills.