Drunk driver arrested after speeding on I-65 despite missing a tire, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say an intoxicated man is off the roads this morning thanks to an alert driver.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said someone called 911 this morning to report a possible intoxicated driver on I-65. He was traveling at a high speed despite missing a tire.

ISP troopers caught up with the man pickup truck three miles later on I-70 near the Keystone Avenue exit.

Perrine says the driver was arrested for DUI.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the driver was driving with three tires. It has been revised to say the driver was missing a tire.