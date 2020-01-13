× Drunk driver arrested after speeding on I-65 with just 3 tires, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say an intoxicated man is off the roads this morning thanks to an alert driver.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said someone called 911 this morning to report a possible intoxicated driver on I-65. He was traveling at a high speed driving with only three tires.

ISP troopers caught up with the man pickup truck three miles later on I-70 near the Keystone Avenue exit.

Perrine says the driver was arrested for DUI.