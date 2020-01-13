× IMPD: Man part of October crime spree charged with murder for hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reported a homicide investigation Monday after a deadly hit-and-run in October of 2019.

IMPD said officers were sent to the 2500 block of E. 35th Street to a reported personal injury hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Police found an older male and female standing over an injured man, later identified as Anthony Mack, 65.

Mack was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital despite EMS lifesaving efforts.

IMPD said hit-and-run investigators worked with homicide detectives and determined the hit-and-run to be intentional.

Richard Garrett, 19, was recently charged with the murder of Anthony Mack, and several other crimes in the Indianapolis area.

Police said this case has now been reflected in the 2019 IMPD Homicide Numbers bringing the total number of criminal homicides for the year to 153.

IMPD said the total number for all homicides in 2019 is now 172.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.