Man shot during attempted home invasion in Kokomo, police say

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are investigating after they say a man was shot while trying to break into an apartment.

The investigation began just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to Turtle Creek Apartments in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street on a report of a residential entry in progress.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Kris Bratton, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Medics transported Bratton to St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo, but he was later moved to St. Vincent Indianapolis due to the nature of his injuries.

He is in stable condition.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.