Matchbox Twenty announces new tour, Indy show with special guest The Wallflowers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Pop rock icons Matchbox Twenty have announced a new tour including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in August.

According to concert promoter Live Nation, the multi-platinum hit-makers have announced 50-date summer tour, starting on July 17 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and wrapping up in September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Singer Rob Thomas said, “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

The appropriately titled “Matchbox Twenty 2020” tour will feature special guest The Wallflowers, and is landing at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, August 22 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 17 starting at 12 p.m. (noon) at LiveNation.com.

Live Nation said Matchbox Twenty fanclub members can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, January 14 at 10 a.m. For more information, go to MatchboxTwenty.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 15 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 16 at 10 p.m. For more complete details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

According to Live Nation, “Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

The band is also reportedly working with VNUE’s DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition “instant” collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour.

Live Nation said fans can pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets, and VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package.

Fans can also pre-order through DiscLive’s website and can have CDs shipped or pick them up at the show.