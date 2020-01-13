Indianapolis, Ind - Each year on the second Monday of January is "National Clean Off Your Desk Day."If you're someone with a messy desktop, you may be costing yourself valuable time. Getting organized can help improve your productiveness. Sarah Taylor, General Manager of the Container Store, stopped by FOX59 to break down an easy-to-follow checklist on cleaning your work space.
National Clean Off Your Desk Day
