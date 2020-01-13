No letup to mild streak, yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREAK REACHES 25

Monday marked the twenty-fifth consecutive day with above normal temperatures in central Indiana and January has elevated to among the warmest on record. The streak started in late December, just before the official start of winter. The streak started December 20th and will continue for the rest of the upcoming work week.

Since the first full day of winter there have been 13 days where the high temperature reached 50-degrees or warmer. That is an amazing total, most for the dates in 130 years!

It is the warmest start to a new year since 2007 as January 2020 is averaging a stunning 12-degrees per day above normal. Through the 13th of the month this is the 8th warmest on record. Weather records date back 149 years to 1871.

SLOW IN THE SNOW BUSINESS

If you are a fan of snow, the disappointment continues as we haven't had a measurable since December 17th. January 2020 has yet to produce any measured snowfall - first time this late into the month since 2007.

Overall the snowfall for the season is just a shade below normal with 10.4". Nearly 3": fell in November and over 7" fell in December.

COLDER CHANGES COMING

The pattern was way overdue to make shift and after a lengthy spell of above normal weather, the coldest air in nearly a month will arrive behind a sloppy late week/early weekend storm. At this time we are watching for the potential of a sticking snow early Friday before temperatures elevate and a change to rain occurs. The storm track is still being monitored but favors warming into Saturday morning and a change from frozen precipitation to liquid. I'm posting below the probability of exceeding a quarter-inch of liquid equivalent to snow and sleet.

In the wake of this storm, much colder air will roar into central Indiana Sunday with afternoon temperatures only in the 20s. Stay tuned!