Ohio couple convicted in infant son’s death; body found in well

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio jury has convicted a couple on multiple charges in the death of their infant son.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Groves, of Otway, was found guilty Friday of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and other charges in southern Ohio’s Scioto County. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Forty-one-year-old Daniel Groves was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 47 years.

Their son, Dylan, was found dead in a well in June about six months after his birth.

Dylan initially was removed from his parents’ custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father.

Testimony revealed he died from multiple injuries that were inflicted by his mother.

The state determined a children’s services agency mishandled the case.