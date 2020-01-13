Owners of popular Indy soul food restaurant say they will rebuild after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The investigation continues into what caused a fire at the well known and well loved Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place restaurant on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they do not suspect foul play.

"The building had closed," said co-owner Cynthia Wright Wilson. "It was the end of the night. We were at home. We got a call around midnight that said that the building was on fire. Like I said, thank God the employees were not there."

On Monday, Cynthia and Isaac Wilson, who own the restaurant, watched alongside their son, Perez Wright, as the insurance adjusters surveyed the damage. Their insurance agent said the damage is significant.

"It's still going to take some time. There's still an investigation, engineering things that have to happen, but the process will continue on," said Nick Bozzelli, the Wilsons' insurance agent.

The Wilsons said they will rebuild following this fire.

"In our minds, we're going to come back bigger and stronger," Cynthia said. "We don't want to leave the community. We've been here for over 30 years. We employ people from the community. A lot of the customers have been coming for 30 years. We don't want to go anywhere, we want to rebuild."

Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church said this is a staple in this city.