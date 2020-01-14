Brown County Music Center announces Willie Nelson performance
NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center (BCMC) has announced a performance by music legend Willie Nelson as part of its 2020 inaugural lineup.
According to a BCMC release, Nelson’s concert is set for Tuesday, April 28.
Nelson released a new studio album in 2019, titled Ride Me Back Home. Described as a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time’s inescapable rhythms.
According to BCMC, many of these new songs will be added to his classic catalog in the newly announced performance.
BCMC said Nelson is at a creative peak in his career, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. and will be available at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will also be available in person at the venue box office (200 Maple Leaf Blvd).
The new Brown County Music Center is continuing a successful run of bringing in nationally known performers and hosting local events, and offers an intimate experience with the farthest seat from the stage being only 106 feet away.
More on Willie Nelson:
With a six-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 NewYorkTimes’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.