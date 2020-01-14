× Franklin College names Kerry Prather new acting president

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College has named an acting president after their former president was fired following his sex crime-related arrest in Wisconsin.

The Franklin College Board of Trustees has appointed Kerry Prather as acting president, effective immediately.

Prather has served Franklin College for 37 years and has experience as the director of athletics and head men’s basketball coach. He also has been an executive leadership representative on the college’s president’s cabinet, and has previously served as acting vice president for administration and acting vice president for enrollment management.

“The team-first mentality that has served Kerry tremendously well in the athletic realm for more than three decades will be an asset to his role as acting president of Franklin College. Beyond his strengths in team-building, collaborating and motivating, he brings incredible passion for the college mission of preparing students for purposeful lives and significant careers.

“His stalwart service and flexibility to do what is needed, when it is needed, will help the college remain focused on doing what is best for students during this time of transition,” said James V. Due, Franklin College Board of Trustees Chair and college alumnus, class of 1982.

Prather released the following statement:

For nearly 40 years, the Prather family has made Franklin College our home. I have been proud to serve in a variety of roles, including at the Cabinet level in four administrations. Cindy and I represent collectively 60 years of faculty/staff service, and both our children are proud alumni. I assume this position with enthusiasm and confidence because I believe strongly in Franklin College and in the incredible people who do important, transformational work with our students every day. Franklin has a bright future, and I am excited to help ensure that the institution remains focused on the heart of its mission, our current and future students.

Franklin College says the search for their 17th president is underway.