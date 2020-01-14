× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 37 – NASA Astronaut Loral O’Hara

HOUSTON, Texas – It’s no mistake that many call Purdue University the “cradle of astronauts.” In fact, according to the university’s website, “Nearly a third of all U.S. spaceflights have included a Purdue grad, and 10 missions have included multiple Purdue grads.”

Purdue already had 25 alums as astronauts, including Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, whom we talked about at length last July in a podcast honoring the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. This past Friday, Loral O’Hara, became the 26th astronaut, and third alumna to graduate from Purdue to earn the honor of being named a NASA astronaut.

Following the NASA graduation ceremonies, O’Hara took the time to talk to FOX59’s Adam Bartels on the most recent episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue to discuss the process of becoming a NASA astronaut, what’s next for her, and her goal to become the first woman to walk on the moon, plus more.

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms