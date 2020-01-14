× LSU tops Clemson to win college football national championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. — (AP) — Joe Burrow’s latest virtuoso performance has turned the LSU Tigers into CFP champions.

The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns as the boys from Baton Rouge whipped the defending-champion Clemson Tigers, 42-25. Burrow also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while guiding LSU to its third national championship since the 2003 season. The five TD passes and 463 yards passing are the most for a BCS or College Football Playoff title game as are his six total touchdowns. Burrow is the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season.

Ja’Marr Chase was Burrow’s favorite target with nine receptions for 221 yards and two scores. Thaddeus Mos also had two touchdown grabs as LSU completed a 15-0 season while ending Clemson’s 29-game winning streak. Clyde Edwards-Helaire logged 164 yards of offense for LSU, including 110 on the ground.

Clemson’s offense stalled after taking a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Trevor Lawrence finished with 234 yards passing, but he completed just 18 of his 37 throws and had just 58 yards in the second half. Lawrence also ran for a one-yard score in the opening half.

Clemson tailback Travis Etienne ran for 78 yards and one touchdown while LSU held Tee Higgins in check. Clemson’s top wideout was held to three catches for 52 yards, but he also scored on a 36-yard run.

It’s the 10th national championship for an SEC school since 2006.