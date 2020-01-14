× One week only: Popeyes giving away free chicken sandwiches

You can get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich this week—but there’s a catch.

Customers who place an order of at least $20 through DoorDash using the code “CHICKENWINNER” can receive a free chicken sandwich combo along with $0 delivery fee. The deal started Monday and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 19.

The combo includes the famous chicken sandwich, side and a small drink.

Popeyes is offering the deal to celebrate a national partnership with DoorDash that includes 1,000 locations.

Popeyes launched the chicken sandwich in August to widespread acclaim—and shortages. The chicken chain declared in late August that the sandwich had sold out. It returned to the menu as a permanent item in November.

“The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans,” said Bruno Cardinali, head of marketing in North America. “We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash.”