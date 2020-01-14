Sugar, spice & everything nice at the Carmel Chocolate Cafe

Posted 10:08 AM, January 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

When life gives you chocolate, take a bite!  Sherman is checking out a new chocolate cafe in Carmel!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.