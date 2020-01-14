× Warm streak holding steady; colder air to return

We have a great day on tap! While a break in the clouds this morning has allowed temperatures to cool off a bit more from where we started Monday, temperatures are still running well above average. We’re not tracking any rain or snow moving through the day. Any weather related issues out the door Tuesday morning will be related to fog moving, reducing visibility.

As the fog moves out the morning, we’ll see temperatures rise all the way to the lower 50s this afternoon. These temperatures are well-above average for this time of year. Tuesday will mark the 26th day of our above average streak. However, a shake-up in the forecast is coming.

After AM fog followed by a few widely scattered showers on Wednesday, our first shot of cold air arrives by Thursday morning. High temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday will take around a 20-degree swing. However, there’s a good chance this won’t quite break our above average streak. That doesn’t come until the weekend.

We hold onto our “mild” streak through the rest of the work week. However, after a system that will bring us chances for snow changing to rain Friday/Saturday, a blast of arctic air sends temperatures tumbling by the end of the weekend.

It’s back to reality. Wintry temperatures that are BELOW average are coming back. By Sunday and Monday morning, we’ll be feeling winter’s bite with temperatures to start the day in the teens.