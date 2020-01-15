× Colder air arrives Thursday, a hint of the changes that are coming

MILD STREAK

Wednesday temperatures rallied and rose to the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday, more typical of a March day. Wednesday marked the 27th straight day above average and brought January 2020 to the 9th warmest on record. The amazing mild streak started will before Christmas.

COLD FRONT PASSING

The fog was thick Wednesday but mid afternoon winds from the west helped stir up the atmosphere and the fog would east. A low pressure will track across the state this evening dragging a cold front through the state tonight. The wind shift will occur in Indianapolis around 8 – 9 pm with winds freshening up out of the northwest through the night. Colder air holds less moisture and therefore fog will not be a problem but brace for the chill. Temperatures will lower in the mid twenties by sunrise but combined with a brisk wind, the wind-chill will drop to 10° to 15°.

SUNNY BEFORE SLOPPY

Skies will clear early Thursday morning and we will enjoy a bright, sunny day despite being one of the coldest in weeks. The clear skies will not last long as a new storm emerges and makes a push toward central Indiana starting late Friday. To our west, a a host of winter weather advisories and winter storm watches have been hoisted for a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.

Weather conditions are expected to take a turn and possibly become hazardous late Friday night into the early morning hours Saturday as the wintry cocktail surges northeast. At this time slick, hazardous travel is possible late Friday night, we are monitoring trends.

ARCTIC BLAST

The weekend storm track favors a rise in temperatures by early Saturday but the warm up is brief. For the first time in over a month, the Arctic branch of the jet stream will roar into central Indiana behind the departing storm. Temperatures will fall sharply Saturday on gusty northwest winds. After a change to rain early Saturday, colder air will allow rain to change back to snow showers before ending late Saturday night.

Sunday will be the coldest afternoon here since December 18th and it will be the start of several days that afternoon temperatures fail to reach the freezing mark. Early morning low temperatures could even dip into the single digits. You knew this streak would not last. The overall trend is for cooler weather to end the month. Next up, more sizable snow storms, something that isn’t showing up just yet. Stay tuned!