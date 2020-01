Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - The Indy Fuel season is still going strong! Some upcoming games will have a different feel to them. Local kids are getting the chance to be involved, thanks to the Nitro Kids Club.

Vice President of Team Operation Jeff Neidlinger stopped by FOX59, along with a young fan getting the chance to be a public announcer. He showed off some his talents to Ray Cortopassi!

For more information on how to get your child involved, head to the following link: Nitro Kids Club