ISTA President discusses Holcomb teacher pay plan

Indianapolis, Ind - Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his 2020 State of the State address. He covered several topics, but teachers across the state were listening to his remarks about the future of their paychecks, among other topics such as ILEARN testing accountability and access to mental health providers in schools.

The topic of increasing teacher pay has been a hot debate in Indiana for months, if not years. Holcomb's plan calls for an additional $250 million from the state's surplus being put towards teacher retirement funds. The move would also generate $50 million each year for teacher pay raises. That plan will not be put into motion until 2021.

Indiana State Teacher's Association President Keith Gambill stopped by FOX59 to discuss Holcomb's plan.