Thick fog Wednesday morning

Commuters Wednesday morning need to allow themselves extra time on the roads. Thick fog has developed overnight and has prompted a dense fog advisory across the area. Visibility for many have dropped below a ¼ mile. Right now, that advisory stays in effect until 10 am. If winds pick up this morning, we may see that cancelled early, but confidence in that scenario is low.

In addition to low visibility, freezing fog is a concern this morning too. Especially around bridges and overpasses. Many spots are already reporting conditions at or below freezing. As these suspended water droplets collect on the surface, we can’t rule out a little ice forming, meaning the chance for slick spots on the road.

Keep in mind, this is a school day. Kids will be at the bus stop this morning. Be sure to drive safely and slowly as you’re heading out the door.

Stay tuned to FOX59 as delays are possible this morning.