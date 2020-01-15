× ‘We are just excited’: Sam Springsteen — son of ‘The Boss’ — sworn in as New Jersey firefighter

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, swore in 15 new firefighters on Tuesday and one of them was Bruce Springsteen’s son.

Sam Springsteen’s proud parents, “The Boss” and Patty Scialfa, were there to watch their youngest child’s big moment.

“It was a long road, he’s very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited for him today,” said Bruce Springsteen told CNN affiliate WCBS.

The 26-year-old graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and worked as a volunteer firefighter at three different stations, WCBS reported.

He told the station that the training definitely wasn’t easy.

The Jersey City Fire Department responds to 1,300 fires each year, according to a statement by Mayor Steven M. Fulop. The department now has 666 firefighters.