Widespread incidences of heavy fog in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana drivers need to allow extra time on the roads this morning. Thick fog has developed overnight and has prompted a dense fog advisory. Visibility in many areas has dropped below a quarter-of-a-mile. That fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. If winds pick up this morning, we may see an early cancellation, but confidence in that scenario is low.

In addition to reduced visibility, freezing fog is also a concern, especially around bridges and overpasses. Many spots are already reporting temperatures at or below freezing. As suspended water droplets collect on roadway surfaces, we can’t rule out a little ice forming, meaning the chance for some slick spots.

Keep in mind, this is a school day; kids will be at bus stops this morning. Be sure to drive safely and slowly as you’re heading out the door.