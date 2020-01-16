Arctic blast to follow slick start to weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELCOME SUNSHINE

Sunny skies have been hard to come by despite January being a very mild month. Thursday was the sunniest afternoon here in over a week. January is the second cloudiest month annually, trailing only December with an average of 40% possible sunshine. This month, we've only had 27% possible sunshine. We are enjoying sunsets later in the day as we've gained 15 minutes of daylight since the start of the month.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED

While a quite and cold night is expected, with mainly clear skies overnight. Temperatures are likely to dip into the upper teens, making this the coldest night since before Christmas.

A sprawling area of arctic high pressure anchors overhead tonight, while a surge in moist and warmer air will begin starting Friday. This will bring on slippery conditions to start to the weekend.

Winter advisories have expanded to over a dozen states, including the northern half of Indiana starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Slick roads are possible late Friday with an onset of snow to sleet and freezing rain. Snow accumulation is expected to be light, but it could be the first measured snow here in a month. Milder air will surge northeast and quickly bring snow and sleet over to a period of freezing rain starting around or just after midnight Saturday. A light coating of ice will add to the travel concerns before sunrise Saturday. We are monitoring the temperatures and precipitation types and will have updates in our late newscast tonight and through the day on Friday. Be sure to check back!