Feeling more like winter; slick spots possible Friday night

We don’t have the fog around this Thursday morning, instead, we’re dealing with chilly temperatures. While these temperatures are still above average, you’re going to need the coat. Wind chills starting in the teens this morning.

Sunshine returns as we head into the afternoon. However, it’s not going to do much to help our temperatures. We’re tracking what could very possibly be the coldest afternoon since before Christmas. High temperatures only rising into the low and mid 30s with wind chill temperatures closer to the mid 20s this afternoon.

Our attention is now turning to our next system that will bring us a brief round of wintry weather. After a lot of dry time on Friday, this system arrives late Friday night and could cause some tricky travel conditions. We’re looking at a variety of precipitation likely Friday night. We’re talking anything from a wintry mix to snow, sleet and even freezing rain. A light accumulation of ice is possible late Friday night/Saturday morning that slick spots will be a large concern for drivers.

Temperatures rising into Saturday morning will transition the wintry precipitation over to all rain showers by late Saturday morning. Our brief warm-up on Saturday will take temperatures into the lower 50s before they fall throughout the afternoon. However, although temperatures will be mild, it will be windy with rain around.

Even colder air returns to finish off the weekend as temperatures drop to the teens early Sunday morning and only rise into the mid 20s for the afternoon.