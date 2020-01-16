INDOT potholes requests reduced to the number of fingers on one hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Remember those construction traffic jams this summer? That endless course of orange cones? The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says driver's frustrations are proving fruitful when it comes to potholes.

Around this time last year, INDOT had more than 50 maintenance requests, and now they are dealing with less than five.

“It's all the work we did this summer," said INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan, "The pain was worth something in the end, and here we are middle of January.”

The work is allowing INDOT to maintain the roads at a more digestible rate. Last winter INDOT had ten crews out every night patching roadways, and now they only use one.

“Goes directly to the crew, directly to that pothole," said Duncan.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is trying to keep up with city roads. They just filled more than 5,000 potholes over four days last week, and have dealt with 914 pothole service requests since the start of 2020.

“More city streets,“ said Michelle Johnson as she put air in her tires, "[Like] the Flintstones when they were riding over the rocks, that's how it feels. You see me putting air in [my tires?] I've replaced rims probably about two to three times in a month.”

“I've hit like five of them already this month," said Marcyana Burnett talking about potholes, "Had to get new tires already.”

Of course, some of these more positive numbers could change if the weather shifts.

“As we get into cold, as we get into rain, we’ll see some more of those problem areas," Duncan said.

INDOT says these recent spots of unseasonably warm weather are aiding in their upkeep. Crews were able to do deep patching on I-70 which is rarely done in December, let alone January.