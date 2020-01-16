Kokomo police seeking public’s help in bank robbery investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of a Thursday morning bank robbery.

KPD said around 10:41 a.m. a robbery was reported at Security Federal Savings bank on 519 East Markland Avenue.

According to police, the robbery suspect implied to employees that he had a weapon and demanded money.

After an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, the man left on foot headed eastbound from the bank.

KPD said there no injuries were reported.

Police supplied the surveillance photos seen above.

According to KPD, the suspect is described as 30-40 years old, between 6’1″ and 6’3″ tall with a thin build.

He wore a black baseball cap with a yellow “Batman” emblem, a dark gray jacket, with dark pants and latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7107, or submit an anonymous tip with Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).