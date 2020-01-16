Watch live: Chief Justice Roberts, senators sworn in for impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate is set to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Earlier Thursday, House Impeachment managers, who are serving as prosecutors, walked to the Senate and formally read the articles of impeachment against the president.

Later Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, will be sworn in. After that, Roberts will swear in the senators who are serving as jurors in the trial.

Thursday’s proceedings are mostly a formal presentation of the articles that were signed by House members and transferred to the Senate Wednesday evening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial and opening arguments won’t really begin until Tuesday.

