Disney drops ‘Fox’ name and will rebrand its movie studio as ’20th Century Studios’

20th Century Fox is an icon of Hollywood history. Its epic fanfare title card has appeared in front of “The Sound of Music,” “Star Wars” and other major films over the past 85 years. But in 2020, that name is going to change.

Disney is dropping the “Fox” name from its “20th Century Fox” brand, renaming the longtime studio as just “20th Century Studios.” Its art house production company, Fox Searchlight, will now be known as “Searchlight Pictures.”

Disney closed a $71 billion deal to acquire the studio and other Fox assets last year. The iconic logo, title card and its fanfare will stay the same, minus the name “Fox.’

The new branding will first been seen on Searchlight Pictures’ “Downhill,” a drama/comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which hits theaters on February 14. “The Call of the Wild,” an adventure film starring Harrison Ford, will be the first film with the 20th Century Studios name, when it hits theaters on February 21.