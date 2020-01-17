× Indianapolis Animal Care Services looking for help making space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is looking for people to adopt dogs as the shelter is full.

The agency said in the past week they have taken in 230 animals. This made it so they have no empty cages for incoming medium and large dogs. It has gotten to the point where the shelter has crates set up in the hallway.

Representatives say they have been working hard to be creative so they don’t have to euthanize for space. The agency says it is looking for rescue partners to step up to pull some of the animals to their care, especially larger dogs. It is also offering free adoptions throughout the weekend.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but it stops accepting adoption applications at 5:30 p.m. The shelter also encourages people to find other options for their pets rather than surrendering them to the shelter.

People who find strays should hold onto them and post on local sites to find the owners until the shelter can make room.