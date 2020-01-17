Kim Galeaz shares recipes for National Soup Month

A bowl of soup can help keep the flu away?! Yes, when that bowl is filled with immune-boosting ingredients. Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares three easy & healthy homemade soup recipes.

Stuffed Pepper Soup

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

4 ½ cups diced green pepper

2 ½ cups diced onion

2 pounds Kroger Private Selection ground sirloin (90% lean/10% fat)

3 to 4 cloves garlic, very finely minced

4 to 5 cups Kroger 33% less sodium beef broth*

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (28 oz.) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained

2 cans (10 ¾ oz. each) Kroger condensed tomato soup, unprepared/undiluted

2 teaspoons Private Selection Italian seasoning

1 ¼ teaspoons black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

2 to 2 ½ cups cooked rice (preferably Kroger brown rice)

In a large stock pot or Dutch oven (at least 5 quarts) over medium-high heat, heat 1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil. In a separate large skillet, heat other 1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil. Once oil is hot, add diced green peppers and onions to Dutch oven and ground beef to skillet. Cook both, stirring frequently, until vegetables are soft-crisp and beef is thoroughly cooked (no longer pink). Break beef up into crumbles while it cooks. Add garlic to vegetable mixture, along with cooked beef, and stir well. Stir in beef broth, starting with 4 cups. Stir in diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato soups, Italian seasoning, pepper and salt. Bring to a boil. Add cooked rice, cover pot and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook about 15 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and use within 4 days. (Or freeze!) Makes 16 cups soup.

*If you prefer this soup to have more broth, just add additional beef broth during cooking.

*Add a little extra Italian seasoning, salt and/or pepper if desired, too.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup

3 tablespoons Kroger unsalted butter

2 bags (12 oz. each) Kroger frozen diced mirepoix vegetables (onion, carrot, celery blend)

3 garlic cloves, very finely minced

3 containers (32 oz. each) Kroger 33% less sodium fat free chicken broth*

3 bay leaves

½ – ¾ teaspoon salt*

1 teaspoon black pepper*

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves*

1 ¼ teaspoons dried thyme*

4 cups frozen Kroger Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Dices

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger whole wheat wide egg noodles

1/3 cup very finely chopped fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot (at least 5 quarts) over medium-high heat, melt butter. Once hot, add frozen bags of mixed mirepoix vegetables. Stir frequently while cooking, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, bay leaves, salt, pepper, oregano and thyme. Bring to a boil (increase heat to high if you need to.) Once it boils, add frozen chicken dices and bring back to a boil. Once it reaches a full boil again, Add whole wheat noodles and boil/cook for about 5 – 6 minutes. (Package says 6 to 8, but noodles will break apart if they’re over-cooked.) Stir in fresh parsley and lemon juice. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and use within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 14 cups soup.

*If you want a brothier soup, add additional chicken broth at any time during boiling.

*At end of cooking, add additional seasonings if desired.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Thai Pumpkin Coconut Lentil Soup

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups finely chopped onion

2-3 garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger (fresh ginger root or ready-to-use chopped from jar)

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

½ to 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon to 1 teaspoon Kroger Private Selection Thai-Inspired Red Curry Powder (or any other favorite curry powder)

¼ to ½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger 100% pure pumpkin

4 cups Kroger vegetable broth

1 ½ cups Kroger red lentils, uncooked

1 can (14-15 oz.) lite or regular Thai coconut milk

3-4 tablespoons lime juice

Garnishes: toasted coconut, cilantro leaves, green onions, sour cream

In a large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté about 6 minutes, until onions nearly soft. Add garlic, ginger, all spices and red curry paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir/whisk in pumpkin, broth and red lentils and bring to a boil. Lower heat to low simmer; simmer 15 to 20 minutes, or until lentils are soft, but not mushy. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice and adjust seasonings if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days.

Makes about 7 ½ to 8 cups soup.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD