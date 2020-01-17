Kings Island to debut ‘Orion’, the park’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster yet

MASON, OH. -- Kings Island says if you think riding Diamondback is a thrilling, wait until next year!
Orion will be Kings Island’s tallest and fastest roller coaster with the longest first drop when it debuts in the spring of 2020.
With speeds reaching 91 miles per hour and a 300-foot drop, it is sure to be a must-ride for 2020 thrill-seekers.
When completed, Orion will be one of only seven giga coasters in the world.
A giga coaster is a class of roller coasters with a height or drop of 300-399 feet.
After plummeting down the 300-foot drop, Orion riders will be sent on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds up to 91 mph.
At 5,321 feet, it will be the park’s longest steel roller coaster.
Kings Island says construction crews are hard at work to make sure it’s ready for the Spring 2020 opening.
Here are 5 things you need to know about Orion, according to VisitKingsIsland.com:
- When Orion debuts spring 2020, it will become the tallest (287 feet) and fastest (91 mph) roller coaster with the longest first drop (300 feet) at Kings Island. At 5,321 feet, it will be the park’s longest steel roller coaster and second-longest overall behind The Beast (7,359).
- Orion will be the seventh giga coaster in the world, the fourth in the USA and fifth in North America. A giga coaster is one with a height or drop between 300-399 feet.
- The first drop on Orion will take riders down the length of a football field. At 300 feet, it ties for the seventh-longest drop on a roller coaster in the world.
- At 91 mph, Orion will be the seventh-fastest roller coaster in North America and 13th fastest in the world.
- Orion will be the third roller coaster at Kings Island designed by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), joining Diamondback (2009) and Banshee (2014). Seven of the top 20 ranked steel roller coasters in a 2018 poll conducted by Amusement Today were designed by B&M, the most by a ride manufacturer among the top 20.