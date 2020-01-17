Police investigate after 2 people found shot on Indy’s east side

Posted 7:18 PM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 07:19PM, January 17, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot Friday evening.

IMPD officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Glenridge Drive just after 7 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

We will provide additional details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.796178 by -86.092351.

