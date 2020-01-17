Police investigating possible homicide after person found down on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible homicide on the city’s near northwest side.

Police say they received a call in reference to a person down in the area of West 23rd Street and and Groff Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Responding officers and EMS personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Detectives with IMPD’s Homicide team have started an investigation into the incident.

