Police investigating possible homicide after person found down on Indy’s near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible homicide on the city’s near northwest side.
Police say they received a call in reference to a person down in the area of West 23rd Street and and Groff Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Responding officers and EMS personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Detectives with IMPD’s Homicide team have started an investigation into the incident.
FOX59 has a crew headed that way to learn more.
This story will be updated.