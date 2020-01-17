Tracking messy open to weekend, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All is dry to begin our Friday morning out-the-door! Although quite cold, in fact, the coldest morning since December 20th, roads are dry! We may enjoy some limited sunshine in the early hours after sunrise before turning overcast and breezy this afternoon. Highs will struggle and this could be end of our mild stretch of consecutive days above average.

This evening, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect starting at 7:00pm! The updated map now includes Indianapolis and the advisory will go through 7:00am Saturday morning. The "worst" of the winter weather will likely fall between 9pm-3am for most counties with a mix of snow and ice. This could create some very slick conditions on roads untreated, along with bridges and overpasses too. Proceed with caution if out late tonight. Precipitation amounts will be light but even the lightest amount is all will need to make things hazardous.

By sunrise, most areas will be above 32°, and a chilly rain will be falling, while winds turn gusty! Temperatures will warm into the 40's allowing and ice or snow to melt away.

COLDER air is back by Sunday and should take us into the first part of next week!